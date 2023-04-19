A man has been transported to Portland District Health in a critical condition following an incident at Gorae West on Wednesday afternoon.
It is unknown what the nature of the incident was.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman told The Standard paramedics were called to an incident on Heath Road at about 1.10pm on April 19.
"One man has been taken to Portland Hospital with upper body injuries in a critical condition," the spokeswoman said.
A WorkSafe spokesman said it was notified of the incident and sent inspectors to the scene but did not divulge any details of what happened.
