Former Warrnambool councillor calls for more community hubs in Dennington, Bushfield

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 20 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 9:00am
John Harris, who served as a councillor for four years and is now the president of the Dennington Community Association, is calling for more community hubs in Warrnambool.
A former councillor says Warrnambool needs more community hubs if it wants to engage its volunteers.

Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

