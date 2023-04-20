The Standard
Warrnambool's Anzac Day traditions are set to return to normal this year

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 20 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 10:00am
The march down Liebig Street will make a return to the city this year.
Warrnambool's Anzac Day events will be a "return to normal" for the community after the pandemic impacted commemoration services the past three years.

