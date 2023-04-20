Warrnambool's Anzac Day events will be a "return to normal" for the community after the pandemic impacted commemoration services the past three years.
Organiser Tony Geyer said streets would be closed around the memorial with the day's events kicking off with a Dawn Service in the dark at 5.45am.
"The plan for us is to go back to what we used to do pre-COVID," Mr Geyer said.
"The only difference will be the dawn service which will be in the dark as we would have them in the '20s and '30s.
"They were always in the dark.
"Just to add a bit of atmosphere, there will be a battle noise simulation - simulated machine gun fire and cannon fire.
"The remainder will be back to traditional."
After the dawn service, a gold-coin donation gun-fire breakfast will be held at the RSL.
While there were initial plans to bring a light show to the dawn service, the idea has been put on the backburner for now.
"We can't do a light show. It's just way too expensive to do what we need to do," Mr Geyer said.
The mid-morning march along Liebig Street will return after a three-year absence and this year will be led by a group of restored military vehicles.
About 10am, Liebig Street will be blocked off in preparation for the march to the memorial which will kick off around 10.45am to be followed by an 11am service.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott will be the main speaker at the event.
"This is back to normal. This is our community getting back together the way we used to do things as a community should," Mr Geyer said.
