The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Horse trainer Gai Waterhouse cites family duties for missing 2023 Warrnambool May Carnival

By Tim Auld
Updated April 19 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gai Waterhouse and Hugh Bowman, pictured at the 2022 Warrnambool May Racing Carnvial, won't be in attendance at the three-day meeting in 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady
Gai Waterhouse and Hugh Bowman, pictured at the 2022 Warrnambool May Racing Carnvial, won't be in attendance at the three-day meeting in 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady

Family duties will see Australia's first lady of racing Gai Waterhouse miss her first Warrnambool May Carnival in 10 years next month, but the champion trainer hopes to have one runner on the opening day of the three-day carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.