Family duties will see Australia's first lady of racing Gai Waterhouse miss her first Warrnambool May Carnival in 10 years next month, but the champion trainer hopes to have one runner on the opening day of the three-day carnival.
Waterhouse, who made her first visit to the three-day carnival in 2013, said she was disappointed to be missing this year's event.
"Family comes first," Waterhouse told The Standard. "I'm very disappointed I'll be missing the carnival but my daughter Kate is heading overseas with work for eight days at the Kentucky Derby and I've put my hand up to babysit her two children.
"Sadly, the eight days Kate's away for her job coincide with the dates of the Warrnambool May Carnival."
Waterhouse said she had tried to work out a way to get to Warrnambool to no avail.
"I'm really going to miss going to the carnival," she said. "I usually have a great time there. I'll have the television on at home over the carnival while I'm babysitting the grandchildren. My husband Robbie will fly the flag for the family in his job as a rails bookmaker at the carnival."
Waterhouse, who trains in partnership with Adrian Bott, will nominate Teofilo Star for a maiden hurdle on the opening day of the carnival with young jumps jockey Campbell Rawiller booked for the ride.
"It's great to have Campbell riding Teofilo Star," she said. "Campbell rode his first jumps winner at Pakenham last Sunday. Our stable has a long tradition with Campbell's dad Nash. Nash has ridden countless feature race wins for us. I'm just hoping Campbell can continue the tradition in the maiden hurdle."
Champion jockey Hugh Bowman, who rode at the 2022 carnival, will also miss this year's event due to living and riding in Hong Kong.
