Kids get into costume for library's 'Superhero Day'

Updated April 19 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:30pm
Caleb Smith, 6, and Jack MacDonald, 5, get into character at the library. Picture by Sean McKenna
The Warrnambool Library had its own Superhero Day on Wednesday, with kids encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters.

