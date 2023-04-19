The Warrnambool Library had its own Superhero Day on Wednesday, with kids encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters.
The event included superhero puppet and mask making sessions along with the library's first scavenger hunt since its location change in October last year.
Volunteer Ed Ezzy said the Superhero Day had a strong turnout.
"It's been a great morning actually, lots of boys and girls coming in and lots of new sign ups," he said.
"We're just looking to bring kids in to enjoy the library."
Mr Ezzy said the Warrnambool Library would "definitely" continue with the event in years to come.
"Next school holidays, we'll be looking to do a different theme. Who knows, maybe Pokémon," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.