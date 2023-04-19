The Standard
Terang Mortlake's Gus Bourke on Bloods' unbeaten start to Hampden league season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 19 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 6:30pm
Terang Mortlake's Gus Bourke, pictured at pre-season training in November, is enjoying the Bloods' strong start to the season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Terang Mortlake's Gus Bourke, pictured at pre-season training in November, is enjoying the Bloods' strong start to the season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Terang Mortlake defender Gus Bourke believes midfield pressure has been crucial to its unbeaten start, as the club prepares for a blockbuster round three clash against Cobden.

