Terang Mortlake defender Gus Bourke believes midfield pressure has been crucial to its unbeaten start, as the club prepares for a blockbuster round three clash against Cobden.
The Bloods and Bombers are among four teams undefeated to start the Hampden league season - with the other two, South Warrnambool and Warrnambool, also meeting in round three.
Bourke praised the Bloods' midfield for making life tough for rival opposition, with the likes of Xavier Vickers and Jarryd Hay inspiring teammates with their hardness in the contest.
"I play centre-half back, back flank and I'm just watching all the boys in the middle, just the pressure on them, they're not giving a sniff to the other players and it makes it easier for us in the backline when the kicks are coming in under pressure," Bourke said. "Young Xav, he just goes hammer and tongs at the ball. And Haysy, obviously a bit older, but he's the hardest tackler I've ever seen.
"I kinda feel they bring you along - if they're going hard, I may-as-well go hard as well."
Bourke is expecting a tough contest against Cobden, with both clubs arguably the most talked about in regards to recruiting over the off-season.
"They just go hard at it... it's always a tough game," Bourke said. "They've got a lot of good players. We've both recruited well, it's pretty exciting times for both towns."
Terang Mortlake has carried a strong back-half of 2022 into the new season, defeating Camperdown by a goal in round one before enjoying a more dominant second victory against North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday.
Bourke, who is among the Bloods' leadership group, conceded the first half against the Magpies saw the group play more as individuals before settling into a team game. The players translated that into their opening half against the Eagles in round two, kicking 10 goals to one in the opening hour to run out eventual 62-point winners.
The experienced defender is enjoying his time in the Bloods' back six, with confidence in his fellow defenders fuelling their form. Among the side's best in its opening two rounds was Alex Moloney, who held key forwards Sam Gordon and Nick Rodda to a goal apiece.
"Alex is one of the best backman I've played with," Bourke said. "Alex had a really good game on him (Rodda). It's nice to look around and say, 'Joe (Arundell's) going to win that contest', you don't have to worry about anyone else.
"I'm loving the start to the season, only two games in, but very excited for next week."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
