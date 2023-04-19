The Standard
Richmond premiership defender David Astbury to play for childhood club Tatyoon in 2023

By Ben Fraser
Updated April 19 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 11:30am
David Astbury, pictured in his last game for Richmond in 2021, will line up for Tatyoon in 2023. Picture by Getty Images
Three-time AFL premiership player David Astbury says he will take every opportunity to line up in the Mininera and District Football League for home club Tatyoon this season.

