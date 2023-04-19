Three-time AFL premiership player David Astbury says he will take every opportunity to line up in the Mininera and District Football League for home club Tatyoon this season.
The former Richmond defender has committed to reigning grand finalist Taytoon, with the decision an easy one for the 32-year-old.
"There was only ever one football club that I'd play for if it wasn't for the Richmond Football Club. That was Tatyoon," Astbury told ACM.
Sitting on the sideline of the practice match between the Hawks and MCDFNL side Navarre earlier this month, Astbury admitted he won't play every game of the season for several reasons.
"I've got three international trips coming up for work - two trips to New Zealand and one to Europe with the Hockeyroos," he lamented. "I've established a few ailments in my body as well, so managing that is important. However, I will be taking every opportunity I can when I'm feeling healthy and able."
The Astbury name is synonymous with the club, something that 'Swoop' feels proud to be a part of in some way.
"It's good to have a club that's a vehicle for me to be able to spend more time with my family," Astbury said. "We are all connected to the part of the world that we grew up... the villages that raised us. It's good to be able to give back but it's also something that gives a lot to us, and we're very grateful for that."
The Hawks, without Astbury, started their season with a 25-point win over reigning premier Ararat on Saturday.
