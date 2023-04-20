House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 5
From the sales team at First National Real Estate, this exceptional property with rural views deserves its moment in the spotlight.
"This is a fabulous home, beautifully presented and sitting on a huge and rare parcel of land with potential for future building improvements," licensed estate agent Christine Steere said.
Land measures about 1481 square metres with a four-bedroom residence as well as various shedding for multiple uses.
The spacious, single-level home offers flexibility for a wide variety of buyers including growing families, active retirees, entertainers and hobbyists.
Inside, the central living zone includes a large kitchen with plenty of cupboards and bench space, electric cooking appliances and a dishwasher. Family living and dining flows to a north-facing indoor oasis with two huge adjoining rooms, perfect for large family celebrations and entertaining.
The formal lounge room is an inviting space for quiet time, and family movies on winter nights. In the main bedroom you will find an ensuite and a walk-in robe. Three further bedrooms have built-in robes and a nearby family bathroom includes a separate shower and inviting spa bath. Another bonus is the separate study which could easily become a fifth bedroom.
More features are family-sized laundry room, ducted heating and cooling, a reverse-cycle air-conditioner, ceiling fans and solar panels.
Gardens are manicured and the sheltered and enclosed rear yard is a lovely place to soak-up the afternoon sunshine. The property has a double auto-garage with direct entry and a separate driveway to access the huge rear yard. Measuring about 650 square metres, the yard provides various shedding options to store caravans, boats and trailers.
A rare find and an ideal property for the tradesperson and home-business operator. Genuine potential exists to build a second dwelling at the rear of the property (STCA) for guests, teenagers, elderly loved ones, or income from rental.
With a school bus stop opposite, and proximity to shops, primary school, gardens and sporting grounds, this home is ideally positioned. Lovely views take in nearby farming land. A 10-minute drive from Warrnambool to the east, with historical Port Fairy to the west, this substantial property is a place of privacy and peace.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.