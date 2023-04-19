Motorist flown to hospital in serious condition after crash

A male motorist is being flown to a Melbourne hospital in a serious condition after he hit a power pole in Warrnambool on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at Sherwood Park shortly after 10.15am on April 19.
South-west police road safety adviser Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Merry said the man's utility came off the Princes Highway and hit a power pole.
"(There was a) male occupant with serious injuries," Acting Senior Sergeant Merry told The Standard.
"He is being transported to Melbourne by helicopter."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said a man was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital by air ambulance in a serious condition.
She said he had suffered upper and lower body injuries.
Acting Senior Sergeant Merry said police were still investigating the cause of the crash and the direction the man was travelling in.
He said there was at least one person who witnessed the incident.
"We ask anyone else that has dashcam (footage), who may have observed the collision to contact either Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333," the officer said.
Detours were not in place but traffic was slowed as Powercor employees and emergency services attended the scene.
A Powercor spokeswoman said crews were still on site at noon.
She said they were assessing the damage and determining what work would need to occur.
"While power remains on in the local area, at some stage we may need to turn off electricity to customers to allow our crews to safely conduct emergency work," she said.
"If power is affected, we will keep customers updated through text messages, our outage map or our contact centre."
