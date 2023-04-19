The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Utility crashes into power pole at Warrnambool's Sherwood Park station

Lillian Altman
Jessica Howard
By Lillian Altman, and Jessica Howard
Updated April 19 2023 - 11:09am, first published 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Air ambulance on scene of single-vehicle crash
Air ambulance on scene of single-vehicle crash

An air ambulance has landed near Warrnambool's Sherwood Park station after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.