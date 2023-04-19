Air ambulance on scene of single-vehicle crash

An air ambulance has landed near Warrnambool's Sherwood Park station after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said it was understood a utility had hit a power pole near the Princes Highway shortly after 10.15am on April 19.
The ute came to land on its side and the sole occupant of the car is believed to have suffered injuries.
Police, Fire Rescue Victoria, Ambulance Victoria and Powercor are at the scene.
More to come.
