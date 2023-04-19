The Standard
Warrnambool umpire Steve Walker brings up 400 matches for association

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 19 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 6:30pm
Steve Walker will umpire his 400th match for the Warrnambool District Football Umpire Association. Picture by Meg Saultry
It was a little bit of a blunt conversation with one of my first coaches who told me I could be umpiring a better grade of football if I bothered to get myself a bit fitter.

- Steve Walker

A broken nose and a reality check around his fitness was the turning point for Warrnambool's Steve Walker to trade his playing days for a long and distinguished career umpiring grassroots football.

