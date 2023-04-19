It was a little bit of a blunt conversation with one of my first coaches who told me I could be umpiring a better grade of football if I bothered to get myself a bit fitter.- Steve Walker
A broken nose and a reality check around his fitness was the turning point for Warrnambool's Steve Walker to trade his playing days for a long and distinguished career umpiring grassroots football.
The 53-year-old will line up for his 400th game as an field umpire with the Warrnambool District Football Umpiring Association during Saturday's Cobden-Terang Mortlake Hampden league fixture, though he estimates his total game count to be around 650 across four different associations.
Walker, who played country football in Charlton in North Central Victoria, recalled an injury at age 26 as the catalyst for putting the playing boots away for the whistle.
"A broken nose sort of ended that," he said of his playing career. "I had surgery on that, and thought I'm not going to keep doing this, I had time off from work and everything like that.
"Someone asked if I'd consider umpiring and I thought 'you've got to be crazy, why would I do that?' But I think now it's 26-27 seasons after that and I'm still going, I still love it."
Walker conceded he had never thought of officiating when he was a player, and hadn't taken to it at first, before a conversation with a coach saw him commit fully to the caper.
"I did it and didn't really enjoy it when I first started," he said. "But it was a little bit of a blunt conversation with one of my first coaches who told me I could be umpiring a better grade of football if I bothered to get myself a bit fitter. I thought I was fit but I wasn't. He was right, I was wrong, I got myself fit and then started umpiring senior football and loved it ever since."
Walker, who previously umpired in Ballarat, Gippsland and Western Districts before moving to Warrnambool in 2010, said it was a nice feeling to tick off a personal milestone at the WDFUA and thanked his fellow umpires for their support over the years.
"I'm quite happy to make it to 400 games with the Warrnambool umpires," he said.
"It's great to get there but you don't get there without the help of your fellow umpires."
There are many reasons for Walker, a father-of-three, to stay involved in umpiring for more than two decades.
While the chance to umpire big games such as grand finals were obvious highlights, it was the people and the connections Walker has made along the way that keeps him most engaged in the craft.
"It's obviously the characters and people that you meet along the way, both as footballers and umpires, that has probably been the best part of it all," he said.
"I've got people I've met all over the state when I've umpired, and there is a great group of guys that I umpire with here (in Warrnambool)."
Walker, who credited a lack of injuries for helping him stay on the park over the years, said it was fun to watch footballers go on to higher levels of competition, as well as seeing young and upcoming umpires ply their trade.
"It does help an older guy like me along, that if these kids are still going, that maybe I should just keep going for a little while longer to help them through," he said.
As for how he continued to get the best out of himself as a field umpire, Walker said a recent focus on improving his communication with players had helped him refine his craft.
"That's been the one thing I've tried to work on over the last few years, is that communication and interaction with the players," he said. "That while you've still got to umpire a footy match and does get heated, it doesn't get abusive or aggressive in any way, that you keep that civil tone."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
