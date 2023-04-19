Dennington's Anzac Day commemorations will have a change in venue this year.
The free community breakfast was previously held at the site of the old Dennington church with attendees then marching from the old Shamrock Hotel to the cenotaph at Drummond Street.
But Dennington Community Association president John Harris said the site was now for sale and the commemorations would instead be held at the recreation reserve.
He said the new site had a barbecue area and a basketball court for tables and chairs.
Mr Harris said the venue change meant roads surrounding the old site would no longer be impacted by road closures.
The breakfast will kick off at 7.30am with the march to commence about 8.45am.
Mr Harris said the morning would end with an Anzac Day service featuring Wannon MP Dan Tehan as a key note speaker.
Mr Harris said the events would finish about 9.20am, giving attendees time to return to Warrnambool for the city's 11am service.
He thanked Warrnambool RSL for its ongoing support.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
