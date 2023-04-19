Machinery shed catches fire, cause undetermined

Emergency services remain on the scene of a machinery shed fire at a rural south-west property.
A CFA spokeswoman said the agency responded to reports of a fire on Simpson's Tomahawk Creek Road at 8.29am on Wednesday, April 19.
"Six CFA vehicles and crews responded to the fire, which impacted a machinery shed," she said.
Crews worked together to extinguish the blaze before deeming the incident under control at 9.38am."
The spokeswoman said crews would remain on scene for some time, using machinery to remove and pull apart hay from the shed, as part of "blacking out activities".
Blacking out is the process of extinguishing or removing burning material.
The spokeswoman said the cause of the blaze was undetermined at this stage.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
