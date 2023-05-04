My experience is that people love reading books based on the area they live in.- Fiona Lowe
The south-west has served as the inspiration behind Geelong author Fiona Lowe's latest novel.
The Money Club, released on May 3, is "a gripping exploration of modern greed".
It also explores "those who trade on the bonds of their closest friendships and family for money".
Lowe told The Standard she wrote stories in fictional towns based on real places.
"My experience is that people love reading books based on the area they live in," she said.
The author said the setting for this novel was based on Koroit, with Warrnambool's racing and gambling industries also playing a part.
The book also features Tower Hill and a fictional journalist from The Standard.
Lowe also has several links to the region - she won the 2022 Koroit Irish Festival non-traditional soda bread competition, while her son Barton, who lives in Warrnambool, won the same category this year.
He also designed the cover of the book for overseas releases.
Lowe has also previously visited the region for author talks.
She said the theme of the book was based on the impact of Ponzi schemes, a form of fraud that pays existing investors with funds collected from new investors.
Lowe said the book was written from the viewpoint of three women - the fiance, best friend's wife and mother-in-law of Brad, a character involved in a scheme and who has gone missing.
"What I'm looking at is not just where Brad and the money is, but the difference between need and greed," she said.
"Is it greedy to want to own your own home, educate your children and own a Lamborghini?"
Lowe said the novel also delved into the "real story behind that glitz and glamour", as well as the impact of such schemes.
"Everyone always knows everyone in a small community," she said.
"When it happens, entire families and communities get taken out - they're all equally as damaged."
Lowe will present author talks in Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Mount Gambier, Mortlake and Hamilton.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
