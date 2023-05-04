The Standard

Author Fiona Lowe book The Money Club inspired by Koroit, Warrnambool, Tower Hill

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 4 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 12:30pm
My experience is that people love reading books based on the area they live in.

- Fiona Lowe
Author Fiona Lowe's new novel, The Money Club, is inspired by Koroit, Warrnambool and Tower Hill. Lowe won a competition at the Koroit Irish Festival in 2022.
Author Fiona Lowe's new novel, The Money Club, is inspired by Koroit, Warrnambool and Tower Hill. Lowe won a competition at the Koroit Irish Festival in 2022.

The south-west has served as the inspiration behind Geelong author Fiona Lowe's latest novel.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

