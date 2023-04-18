Port Fairy coach Allahna Edwards believes her side is heading in the right direction, ahead of its round three clash with Koroit on Saturday.
The Seagulls are winless from their opening two games, with losses to South Warrnambool and Warrnambool however their coach has noticed progression from the side.
"The girls had more commitment to the ball this week which was really good," Edwards said following Port Fairy's 31-goal round two loss to Warrnambool.
"They showed again that they don't give up. The score blew out in the end but they didn't give up which was fantastic. The first quarter they were with them the whole way which was great."
The Seagulls, who went winless in their 2022 campaign, have faced somewhat of a baptism by fire to start the season, losing their round one clash with the minor premier South Warrnambool 91-20. Edwards believes improvement will come with time.
"I think it's just a little bit more experience, a little bit more time together on the court and tweaking a few things and I think we will see improvement through the year," she said.
"There's a few young ones out there too that we're giving a run so once they get used to working against some bigger bodies (they'll improve).
They're learning from some of the best players too so that's great. It was the same thing last week (against South Warrnambool), I said to the girls these are probably the toughest opponents you're going to play against all year and learn from what they do.
"I can see some good things going forward, as long as we've got little bits of improvement each week, I think that's the main thing."
In the loss to the Blues goal attack Jess Swarbrick shone with 17 goals while 15 and under defender Kirra Beardsley played well as goal-keeper according to her coach.
Edwards also praised mid-courter Ellie Cuolahan for being dynamic and committed to the ball.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
