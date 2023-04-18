Suspended drink-driver found with drugs after swapping seats with passenger

A suspended drink-driver was found in possession of ketamine and cocaine after swapping seats with his passenger in an attempt to avoid police detection.
The 25-year-old, who The Standard has chosen not to name because a conviction was not recorded, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to drug and driving offences.
The court heard the man lost his licence in July last year after he was nabbed speeding at more than 35 km/h.
Then on August 7, police observed his white utility travelling east on Warrnambool's Merri Street without its headlights on shortly before 4am.
The driver failed to slow down at an intersection and was intercepted by police in Kelp Street.
Once the vehicle stopped, the male driver switched seats with his female passenger.
When the woman tested positive for alcohol, she came clean and told police she wasn't the driver.
The man agreed to accompany members to the police station where a safety and evidence search uncovered five zip lock bags containing almost four grams of ketamine and .46 grams of cocaine.
He also blew in excess of the .05 limit.
His ute was impounded at a cost of $1130.
The man told police he thought he had his licence back and that the drugs were for personal use.
The court heard the man was initially charged with drug trafficking but that was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Magistrate Franz Holzer suspended the man's licence for the mandatory period - 28 months.
He acknowledged it was a long period of time off the roads but told the man he was foolish if he took "a punt" and drove again while suspended.
"Things will turn sour if you do," he said.
The man was fined $1200 without conviction.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.