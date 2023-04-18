Heading to his third Victorian State Championships emerging Warrnambool Wolves talent Gabe Lim knows what to expect.
The teenager travelled to Melbourne on Tuesday for the annual tournament, where he will represent Victoria Country's under 15 side in Darebin from Wednesday to Friday.
Lim's under 14 side were crowned winners last season after competing in the under 13s division the previous year.
The centre-back is eagerly awaiting the start of the championships which will see his team face Victorian metro sides as well as teams from South Australia for the first time.
"It's going to be so good, awesome," Lim said.
"I reckon we'll be quite good this year."
Lim is hoping to perform to his usual high standards.
"I play centre back so (there'll be) a lot of talking and a lot of organising, hopefully try not to let that many goals in," he said.
Meanwhile, this weekend marks the start of a big season for the South West Victoria Football Association, with the league's junior representative teams in action for the SAVIC Invitational in Moorak on Saturday.
SWVFA boy's under 14, 16 and 18 teams will play Limestone Coast Football Association sides while there will also be an under 13 girl's match.
SWVFA committee member Peter Lim, Gabe's dad, said the competition would be held annually, with the league hoping to expand it by inviting other leagues in the future.
The tournament will be the first time the SWVFA has had an under 13 girl's representative side.
"We're super excited about that," Lim said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
