The Standard
Home/National Sport/A-League

Warrnambool Wolves teenager Gabe Lim primed for Victorian State Championships in Darebin

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 18 2023 - 10:23pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabe Lim, pictured last year, is looking forward to playing in the Victorian State Championships. Picture supplied
Gabe Lim, pictured last year, is looking forward to playing in the Victorian State Championships. Picture supplied

Heading to his third Victorian State Championships emerging Warrnambool Wolves talent Gabe Lim knows what to expect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.