Under the Auld Pump: Wonderful memories for Roosters premiership hero

Can you remember your first VFL-AFL game in 1978?
Yes. I made my debut in round eight. We played against Collingwood at the Western Oval.
My first opponent was Magpie great Billy Picken.
I was recruited to Footscray by Billy Goggin but my first coach was Don McKenzie.
I often think back about making my debut with Footscray in 1978.
In, hindsight I was probably not ready to play VFL-AFL footy. I was overawed by playing footy at the elite level.
I was not physically or mentally mature enough to play in my opinion.
I always doubted my ability to play at that level. Footscray had some wonderful players back in that era including Gary Dempsey, Doug Hawkins, Kelvin Templeton and Ted Whitten junior.
I played 15 senior games with the Bulldogs.
I was only getting a senior game when either Kelvin Templeton or Shane Loveless was injured.
They were the both key forwards at that stage. My VFL-AFL career came to a halt at the end of the 1980 season as I went over to play with West Perth.
It was really strange when I went over to West Perth, it was different and I put that back to the fact that I was coming out of the VFL-AFL and I was a lot stronger and more mature playing in a lesser league.
What sort of money were you being paid to play for West Perth?
They paid me $150 a game and got me a job.
I'll never forget the first job I got was working in the window cleaning industry before I went on to work as a postman.
I kicked ten goals in my first game with West Perth. Graham Campbell was my first coach at West Perth and then Denis Cometti took over and we made the finals.
I ended up playing with West Perth for eight seasons and won the club best and fairest before representing Western Australia in a game against South Australia in 1984.
Little was I to know that because of the friendship with one of my teammates Noel Mugavin at West Perth that I would head back to Victoria to play with South Warrnambool.
Phil, what was the offer South Warrnambool put on the table to entice you to play with the Roosters in 1989?
I can remember the details but there's a funny story I've got to relate before I get to that information.
Noel was the coach at South Warrnambool and Shane Manley was the president.
It was in January 1989 and the plane from Perth touched down at Tullamarine.
I was with my wife and child and had no idea what Shane Manley looked like but we came off the plane and there were two men looking at us.
One introduced himself as Shane Manley while the other person was his brother Terry Manley. Terry was a policeman and was dressed in uniform. We all walked out of the airport together and the next minute Terry opened the back door of the police divisional van, my wife, child and I were placed in the back of the van with our clothing and driven to Warrnambool.
Terry dropped us off at Noel Mugavin's place in Lava Street. It's for sure you couldn't do that sort of thing in this day and age.
My mum and dad were primary school teachers and that's the path I wanted to go down once I finished my footy career so South Warrnambool helped me to get organised with studying at Deakin University.
They paid me $150 a week and I took over as a part-time barman at the club and cleaned up the clubrooms and I was also the bingo coordinator. The club also gave me a $500 bonus because I won the club best and fairest.
The history books show you won the Maskell Medal for the best player in the Hampden Football Netball League in 1989 and you played in two premiership sides with the Roosters in 1990 and 1991.
What are your memories of those days?
I've got nothing but wonderful memories of my time at South Warrnambool. We had some great players including Tony Russell, Michael Taylor, Michael Pollock, Darren Bolden and the Kol brothers Michael and Nigel. We defeated Colac and Terang to win the flags in 1990 and 1991.
The 1991 grand final when we defeated Terang was played in atrocious conditions at Mortlake and I can't forget when we lost the grand final to Warrnambool in 1989. The grand final was played at the Reid Oval.
We were shell shocked by Warrnambool playing coach Grant Thomas and his side in 1989. I can still remember before the 1989 grand final all the South Warrnambool players went to the Reid in the bus after the loss I had to walk home because the bus never started around after the game.
Where does Phil Bradmore live now?
I'm the principal at Iluka Public School on the north coast of New South Wales.
I still keep a close watch on how the South Warrnambool Football Netball cluster is going through The Warrnambool Standard website and often speak to a few old teammates. After I left Warrnambool I landed a primary school teaching job up at Wentworth in New South Wales while there I played footy with Wentworth before playing for Mildura Imps in the Sunraysia League. We spent three years there before moving down to Iluka. It's a beautiful part of the world at Iluka and has the best weather all year round. I've been the principal at the school for the last ten years after starting there as a teacher in 1996.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.