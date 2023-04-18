The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Under the Auld Pump: Wonderful memories for Roosters premiership hero

By Tim Auld
Updated April 18 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former star South Warrnambool footballer Phil Bradmore (right) with old premiership teammate Mick Taylor. Picture supplied
Former star South Warrnambool footballer Phil Bradmore (right) with old premiership teammate Mick Taylor. Picture supplied

Can you remember your first VFL-AFL game in 1978?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.