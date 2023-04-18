The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's Grace Kelly wins women's under 18 100-metre bronze at national championships

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 18 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen sprinting sensation Grace Kelly poses with her bronze medal from the Australian Junior Track & Field Championships. Picture supplied
Teen sprinting sensation Grace Kelly poses with her bronze medal from the Australian Junior Track & Field Championships. Picture supplied

A medal-winning performance at nationals was an ideal way to cap off a strong season for Warrnambool sprinting sensation Grace Kelly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.