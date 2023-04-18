A medal-winning performance at nationals was an ideal way to cap off a strong season for Warrnambool sprinting sensation Grace Kelly.
Competing at the Australian Junior Track & Field Championships in Brisbane late last week, the 16-year-old collected bronze in the under 18 women's 100-metre final with a blistering personal-best time of 11.74 seconds.
Her previous best time was 11.83 seconds which amazingly she ran for the first time in her prior heat.
Kelly was thrilled with her performance which saw her secure two qualifying times for the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games, to be held in Trinidad and Tobago In August this year.
"I was really proud," she told The Standard.
"Any achievement at nationals, let alone making a final, then finishing on the podium and then getting two Youth Commonwealth Games qualifiers was really exciting and just made me really proud of myself and knowing that I'm heading in the right direction (as a result)."
Kelly, who trains with the DPS stable, said she achieved the goals she had set for herself leading into the event.
"I wanted to definitely podium, that was the goal," she said.
"I think before heading into nationals I was just outside the Youth Commonwealth Games qualifier so that was definitely a goal to get one of those qualifiers and put myself in with a chance to make the team.
"(My goals were) just to make the podium and hopefully PB and that's what I did."
Unfortunately the rising runner believes she will miss out on Youth Commonwealth Games selection due to not finishing in the top-two.
Her goal for next season is to earn selection for the World Athletics Under 20 Championships which Peru recently withdrew from hosting.
In the meantime the Emmanuel College student, currently on holidays with family in Queensland, will enjoy her off-season before resuming training again.
"I'll have a bit of a rest now, rest and recover and then I'll just continue training and make sure I stay healthy and fit and then hopefully just get through the season strong and continue to improve," she said.
Overall Kelly said she was "really happy" with her season which included winning gold in the open women's 100-metre final at the Victorian Under 20 and Open Track and Field Championships in March.
"I mean to get a few PBs this season and just to stay injury-free and healthy, I think that's a really good season and to continue just improving, that just makes me really confident for the seasons ahead," she said.
Kelly wasn't the only Warrnambool athlete competing in Brisbane, with Aubery Watson running in the under 16 men's 100-metre and 200-metre events, and Chloe Mutton contesting under 18 women's 100-metre hurdles and under 18 women's high jump.
Watson finished 18th in the 100-metres with a time of 11.33 seconds and 13th in the 200-metres at 22.77 seconds.
Mutton placed 14th in the hurdles, clocking in at 16.09 seconds and ninth in the high jump after clearing 1.6 metres.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.