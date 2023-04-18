Success eluded Kolora-Noorat's A grade netball team during a tough, testing and ultimately winless 2022 Warrnambool and District league season, but the Power is on the right path according to returning mentor Laura Bourke.
A new-look team, led by Bourke and a swag of returning players have ensured the Power's future remains in good hands and with a win under their belt against South Rovers, the only way is up ahead of another winnable against Dennington this weekend.
"It was very exciting, everyone was up and about, not just the girls on the court, but on the bench and the supporters as well," she said of the win on Saturday.
"Getting the win in my first year of senior netball coaching was exciting but also as a club as a whole."
The dynamic playing coach said the signs were there in the round one loss to Merrivale and believed the group would continue to improve as each week goes on and the side understands each other's roles.
"We lost by about 20 (goals) but there was lots of positives to come out of it, Merrivale are a top side and it was good to see what we needed to do, it was a great learning thing for us," she said.
"The positive was we were able to implement that against South Rovers and win.
"It's hard for me not being around the league for a few years, so i'm going in each week with no expectation of anything which can be a good week, we just learn and progress each week and hope to improve.
"Every game I just want to improve and if we can do that then I'm happy. It'll take time."
She added the Dogs would provide a stern test this weekend after Sue Fleming's group overcame Russells Creek to win their first game of the season.
"Dennington had a good win on the weekend so we're expecting it to be a good, tough game of netball," she said.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
