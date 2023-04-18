The Standard
Kolora-Noorat will continue to improve with time, according to returning A grade coach Laura Bourke

By Nick Creely
Updated April 18 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 2:00pm
Kolora-Noorat coach Laura Bourke addresses her players during the quarter-time break against South Rovers. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Success eluded Kolora-Noorat's A grade netball team during a tough, testing and ultimately winless 2022 Warrnambool and District league season, but the Power is on the right path according to returning mentor Laura Bourke.

