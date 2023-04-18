A 65-year-old Camperdown man has been left badly shaken after a thief raided his home while he slept.
The thief stole a television.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said an offender entered the home through an unlocked front window after removing a fly wire screen some time between 10pm on Monday and 7am Tuesday.
"It's a walk-in, walk-out aggravated burglary of the elderly man's home in Adeney Street in Camperdown," he said.
"The victim has been left badly shaken ... he's really upset.
"Aggravated burglaries are of great concern to police because they often happen when victims are asleep and shatter the resident's feelings of personal safety within their own homes."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said a television worth more than $1000 had been removed and other personal and household items were removed from the home and then found in the car port.
Warrnambool-based police crime scene services attended at the address in Adeney Street on Tuesday morning and conducted forensic tests.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes requested that anyone who knew anything about the home invasion immediately contact him at the Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"This elderly resident's privacy had been invaded in his own home. It's a shocking crime and we would like public help to try and track down the offender," he said.
