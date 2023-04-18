Merrivale coach Josh Sobey says the group is excited by the prospect of testing itself against one of the competition benchmarks in Panmure on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers, refreshed and rejuvenated after enjoying a weekend off following the 183-point thrashing against Old Collegians on Good Friday in the Warrnambool and District league, will be looking to carry their momentum after an unbeaten start into the weekend.
Sobey said Chris Bant's team, who will undoubtedly be fired-up after a shock loss to Allansford, were an outstanding opponent.
He believed his team was well-equipped for the challenge at home, with a strong crowd expected.
"Between them and Nirranda they're probably even (premiership) favourites," he said.
"We'll obviously need to play well and continue to implement our style of game.
"It's only round three and we don't want to look too far ahead but we'll prepare the best we can.
"These are the kinds of games you really look forward to playing in."
The Tigers mentor said he hoped dynamic forward Nathan Krepp would be available after a leg injury, while Jack Neave, who was a late withdrawal against the Warriors, is expected to return.
Sobey himself, who has been nursing a slight calf niggle and missed the game against the Warriors, is a chance to also play creating some potential selection headaches for the clash.
"We're confident we'll get Kreppy back which is great and Jack should stroll back in I'd say," he said.
"We've obviously got some great players playing really well in the twos so we've got some options if we need to change it up a bit.
"It's a great problem to have in a way so early in the season.
"It's going to be a great challenge for us to see where we're at as a group."
