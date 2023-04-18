The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Mental health hub set to open in Terang later this year

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
April 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lizz Kelly holds a photo of her late son Thomas Vickers. Picture by Anthony Brady
Lizz Kelly holds a photo of her late son Thomas Vickers. Picture by Anthony Brady

Two Terang women hope to open a mental health hub in Terang before the end of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.