Mental health hub set to open in Terang later this year

Two Terang women hope to open a mental health hub in Terang before the end of the year.
Lizz Kelly and Sheryn McDowell have raised almost $50,000 and are both completing a a Certificate IV in Mental Health.
Ms Kelly came up with the idea after her son Thomas Vickers died by suicide in November 2021.
She wanted to ensure other people experiencing dark times had access to support.
The Surviving the Dark Times campaign has raised close to $50,000 through a variety of community fundraising events.
"There's still a lot of fundraising to be done but we've been blown away by the generosity of the community," Ms Kelly said.
"It just shows how many lives Thomas touched."
Ms Kelly said residents living in small towns often found it hard to access support when experiencing mental health issues.
"Sometimes the country towns are forgotten about," she said.
Ms Kelly said there were no mental health services in Terang, so her son had to travel to Camperdown and Warrnambool for treatment for depression - and even then it was sometimes hard to get an appointment.
Ms Kelly said the mental health hub would be a safe space for people of all ages.
Members of the public can donate to the campaign here.
Surviving the Dark Times and Let's Dog the Black Dog Beanies are also available.
They can be purchased on the Surviving the Dark Times Facebook page.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
