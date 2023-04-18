City's push to tackle 21st century's 'biggest health threat'

The impact of climate change on human health will be the focus of a major forum to be held in Warrnambool next month.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the Health in a Changing Climate forum would bring some of Victoria's best and brightest to Warrnambool to discuss this increasingly important issue.
"A warmer climate will lead to more extreme heat days, higher fire danger weather, changes in seasonal rainfall and rising sea levels - all of which have an impact on human health," Cr Arnott said.
"In fact, the World Health Organisation has declared climate change the biggest threat to human health in the 21st century."
Cr Arnott said the aim of the forum was to highlight the good work already being done as well as to encourage connections and collaboration between peak bodies, organisations, schools, workplaces, and grassroots community groups.
Warrnambool City Council has committed to becoming a carbon neutral organisation by 2026, and carbon neutral city by 2040, she said.
"The only way we'll get there is if we all work together, and forums like this are a terrific way to foster these important partnerships," Cr Arnott said.
As well as the council, organisations such as the CSIRO, the Lowitja Institute, the Climate and Health Alliance, the Victorian Government's Department of Health, the Victorian Council of Social Service and Cancer Council Victoria will either be speaking at the event or facilitating a workshop.
Warrnambool primary and secondary schools will also create displays for the event to be held at the Lighthouse Theatre on May 25.
The forum is a council initiative with funding from the Victorian Government's Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action and will be held in collaboration with Wannon Water, Barwon South West Climate Alliance, South West Healthcare, Deakin University and Barwon Health.
It's free to attend with registration to be made at www.lighthousetheatre.com.au/health-changing-climate-forum.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.