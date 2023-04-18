The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool to host forum on the impact of climate change on human health

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 18 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City's push to tackle 21st century's 'biggest health threat'
City's push to tackle 21st century's 'biggest health threat'

The impact of climate change on human health will be the focus of a major forum to be held in Warrnambool next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.