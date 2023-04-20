South-west GPs 'overworked and underpaid, says Professor

General practice clinics are struggling to keep up with rising operating costs due to "10 years of neglect" by the federal government, according to Professor James Dunbar.
The honorary professor in rural health at Deakin's Warrnambool campus said the issue was a national crisis.
Professor Dunbar's comments come after The Standard revealed on Monday only two Warrnambool clinics offer bulk-billing, the price for a standard consultation ranges from $74 to $85 and most aren't accepting new patients.
"The further you go from the capital cities, the worse the problem gets," Professor Dunbar said.
"Some local GPs are hanging on by their fingernails because they are working their butts off."
Professor Dunbar said offering bulk billing was no longer viable for many clinics.
"Clinics that prided themselves on bulk billing seven or eight years ago have found it impossible to keep the doors open if they don't charge the gap," he said.
Professor Dunbar said the government needed to increase the amount it pays doctors for appointments.
It also needs to make general practice a more attractive option for people studying medicine, Dr Dunbar said. "The system needs fundamental overhauls," Professor Dunbar said.
He said doctors should be offered financial incentives to work in rural and regional areas.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) said an insufficient Medicare rebate has made healthcare in Australia increasingly inaccessible.
RACGP President Dr Nicole Higgins said the results showed the cost of years of neglect of general practice.
"Medicare has not kept up with the cost of running a practice, and we are now well past the point where the general practice profession just can subsidise care," Dr Higgins said.
"This is the result of years of neglect.
"In February, new Department of Health data showed bulk-billing had fallen to its lowest point in a decade.
"General practices already pay payroll tax for their employees including nurses and receptionists.
The added burden of extra payroll tax will only add to the problem.
"This Sick Tax might boost state revenue, but it's ultimately patients who pay.
"This is an equity issue, and the government must act to save fair access to healthcare in the upcoming budget.
"The government can't address this without substantially increasing the Medicare rebate and tripling the bulk billing incentive."
Dr Higgins said GPs want to serve their communities fairly and ensure all their patients can access the care they need.
"When people can see their GP when they need to, rather than when they can afford to, they are less likely to experience expensive hospital emergency presentations and be healthier and happier at every stage of their lives," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.