The south-west has played a significant role in The Waifs' music journey which is why the folk band wouldn't miss visiting the region during their 20th anniversary tour.
The trio - consisting of sisters Donna and Vickie Simpson and guitarist Joshua Cunningham - will play their seminal album Up All Night during their national tour.
The album, released in 2003, changed the trajectory of the trio's lives and the course of their career, Cunningham said.
"It is certainly something worth celebrating."
The guitarist, who played to packed crowds at this year's Port Fairy Folk Festival, said it was only fitting to bring the tour to a region that played a part in their musical journey.
He said the band had performed at Folkie countless times over the years and crowds "always really embraced us".
"The Folk Festival was a very significant step in our journey and it's been an event that we've loved going back to a lot over the years," he said.
"We were there earlier this year and it was just as wonderful as I always remembered it to be. It's a lovely thing to get back to."
The Waifs will perform at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre on June 13.
Cunningham said it was a "pretty special thing" to play music with "the gang" (his touring band).
"But above all to share it with people," he said.
"So many folk have shared their stories about what different songs have meant to them over the years and it's a really humbling thing.
"It makes you recognise how important what we do is and what it means to people. Whenever we get to go live you get a real 'in the moment' sense of the exchange between the crowd and when you chat and rub shoulders at the end of the night, you hear all those stories back and it fills your cup."
The Waifs' will mark their tour with a release of Up All Night on a signed vinyl as part of a VIP ticket package.
Pre-sale tickets available on April 20 and general release on April 21.
