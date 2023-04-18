The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

The Waifs to bring 20th anniversary tour to Warrnambool in June

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 19 2023 - 9:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Waifs perform at Port Fairy Folk Festival's River Stage in March. The trio will soon return to the region for their 20th anniversary tour. Picture by Sean McKenna.
The Waifs perform at Port Fairy Folk Festival's River Stage in March. The trio will soon return to the region for their 20th anniversary tour. Picture by Sean McKenna.

The south-west has played a significant role in The Waifs' music journey which is why the folk band wouldn't miss visiting the region during their 20th anniversary tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.