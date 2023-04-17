Cricket board handed back control of investigation into social media allegations

Cricket Victoria has handed back carriage of an investigation into a Warrnambool senior player accused of sending sexualised social media messages to some junior players.
It's expected the Warrnambool District Cricket Association will now consider charging the Brierly player/official during the next week and then, if required, convene a tribunal.
A report from the WDCA was forwarded to CV early last month.
When approached mid last week a Cricket Victoria spokesman said there was no update on the investigation.
Previously CV has denied any involvement in the process.
"Just to reinforce that it is a WDCA case and is confidential, so I don't receive updates on the progress while it's ongoing," the CV communications chief said last month.
Cricket Australia is also understood to have inside knowledge about the investigation.
"Regarding your inquiry about a Cricket Victoria inquiry regarding the Warrnambool District Cricket Association, we have no comment while the investigation is ongoing," a CA communications spokesman previously said.
On Monday a WDCA spokesman said that Cricket Victoria had decided the investigation was a local matter and it would be referred back to the WDCA to be dealt with appropriately.
Merrivale Cricket Club requested an investigation on January 16 this year, providing six screenshots of messages to the WDCA - four allegedly depicted the senior player making explicit comments, while another is claimed to be an intimate image.
That was almost a year after allegations were raised by the club.
A Brierly-Christ Church Cricket Club player/official has voluntarily stood down after the investigation process was launched.
