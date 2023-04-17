The Standard
Cricket Victoria has decided to hand carriage of the investigation back to the WDCA

By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 18 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 7:50am
Cricket board handed back control of investigation into social media allegations
Cricket Victoria has handed back carriage of an investigation into a Warrnambool senior player accused of sending sexualised social media messages to some junior players.

