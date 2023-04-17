If Marc Leishman's form at the Warrnambool golf course is anything to go by, the 39-year-old could be set for a successful time at Australia's first LIV Golf event, in Adelaide later this week.
The Warrnambool export, who resides in the US, spent the weekend in his hometown ahead of the tournament, held at the Grange Golf Club from Friday to Sunday.
In what could be a sign of things to come, he found time for a round at his home club on Saturday morning, shooting eight-under par in rainy conditions.
"I played pretty well which is nice," Leishman said.
"(It's) always good to get back out there and have a hit when I get a chance."
Leishman, who joined the Greg Norman-led tour after 14 years on the PGA Tour in August last year, can't wait to showcase LIV Golf to Australian spectators.
He said those attending could expect "a lot of fun".
"You've got the music playing while we're playing," he said. "The shotgun starts, we're only playing for about four-and-a-half hours. The concerts afterwards, the pace of play is quick, it's exciting, a lot more laid back as far as crowd noise and that sort of thing. Just because of the music.
"It's more of a sporting event I would say than a golf tournament."
At LIV Golf events players compete not only as individuals but also in teams, with Leishman part of the Ripper outfit alongside compatriots Cameron Smith (captain), Matt Jones and Jediah Morgan.
It would mean a lot to the former south-west golfer to achieve success on home soil, individually or as a team.
"I never really have expectations," he said.
"Obviously I'm here to try and win it. I feel like I'm playing some pretty decent golf but you never really know until you get out there and see how you feel on the day. But obviously here to try and come away with a victory individually and hopefully we can all play really well as a team and get our first team win as well.
"There's no reason why we can't make it a real big week and a special one."
In March at the Tucson event, Leishman, currently 31st in the tour player standings, came close to his first individual LIV Golf win.
He led going into the final day but ultimately tied for 13th. He said while disappointed with his performance "when it really mattered" he took away positives from the experience.
"I feel like I learnt some stuff there and hopefully I can put that into effect if I get into contention again this weekend," he said.
Nonetheless, Leishman said his time with LIV Golf had been enjoyable so far.
"On the golf course it's pretty similar to what I was doing apart from the music. Still big crowds and everything," he said.
"But off the course its been a lot better for me, just having dinners with the boys every night, just a lot less alone time which is good."
He is also relishing spending more time with his family than previously, with LIV golf having less events with less rounds than the PGA Tour.
"At the end of last year it was pretty busy. This year the new schedule has come into effect and I'm spending a lot more time at home, so the kids are happy," he said.
"Obviously there was a lot of positives other than that to come to LIV but I'm really, really enjoying it."
The Adelaide LIV event will also see Leishman's beer brand Leishman Lager sold on-site, much to its owner's delight.
"It's going to be a big week obviously for the golf, but a big week for Leishman Lager as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.