A Warrnambool resident says she will rethink her security after her bicycle was stolen while she was working at a tourist attraction over the weekend.
It comes a week after several bicycles were stolen from Warrnambool's Surfside Holiday Park in three separate incidents over the Easter weekend.
A keen Melbourne fisherman was also devastated to discover his fishing gear, valued at about $7000, had been stolen from his boat on Friday night.
Michelle Rea parked her blue unisex Giant-branded bicycle unsecured at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village on Saturday, April 15, on the office verandah obscured by bushes at 6pm.
"It was still there at 9pm. One of my colleagues left at that time and saw it," she said.
But when Ms Rea left at 11pm, the bicycle was no longer there.
"It was a moment where when I left work on Saturday night, I thought it's weird because my bicycle's not there," she said.
"I walked home with a helmet, it was a weird feeling.
"(It's) that feeling of intrusion you get when someone uninvited touches your things and has taken off with them.
"I've thought every time to lock it - my colleagues lock up their electric bicycles."
Ms Rea, who also works at Warrnambool Primary School said she rode her bicycle to work daily.
She said she would now rethink her security.
"I thought Warrnambool was a safe place," Ms Rea said.
She said there was an element of danger in the city and people needed to be wary.
"There seems to be a real spate (of thefts) - I think there's something going on.
"The best advice is to lock up your bikes, be safe and conscious and keep riding your bicycle."
Justin Seing travelled to Warrnambool with a mate to enjoy a weekend of fishing.
He was staying at Surfside Holiday Park. His fishing gear, including eight rods and his tackle box, were stolen from the cabin of his boat, on April 14.
At the time he was sleeping just metres from the boat in a swag.
"It's heartbreaking," Mr Seing said.
"I'd spent so long getting to a point where I've finally got good quality gear."
Mr Seing said increased security measures were needed at the caravan park.
"I spoke to another guy who also had rods taken and a family who had bikes stolen," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
