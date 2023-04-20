The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Wicked Wildlife's school holiday program running at Gateway Plaza on April 21

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated April 20 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerrie Donald with Wicked Wildlife's baby crocodile. Picture by Sean McKenna
Kerrie Donald with Wicked Wildlife's baby crocodile. Picture by Sean McKenna

FRIDAY

WILDLIFE: Gateway Plaza, 11am-2pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.