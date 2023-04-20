WILDLIFE: Gateway Plaza, 11am-2pm.
SHOW: Running in the Shadows of Fleetwood Mac, Lighthouse Theatre, 8pm-10.30pm.
FOOTBALL: Hampden league, Warrnambool v South Warrnambool, Reid Oval, from 2.15pm. Warrnambool and District, Merrivale v Panmure, Merrivale Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm.
BASKETBALL: Big V round 5, ARC Stadium, Mermaids v Mildura, from 5.30pm, Seahawks v Southern Peninsula, from 7.30pm.
HOCKEY: National selection trials for Hockey5s, Deakin University, Warrnambool campus, from 1pm, and Sunday from 8am.
SHOW: Teeny Tiny Stevies - How to be Creative Tour, 10.30am-11.15am.
MUSIC: Lost in Suburbia, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Autumn in the Gardens, Fletcher Jones Gardens, fundraiser for the gardeners, from noon.
FASHION: Phinc fashion parade, fundraiser for myeloma research, Matilda Room, Warrnambool Racecourse, from 2.30pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
