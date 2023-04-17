Warrnambool youngsters Jaylen Brown and Wil Rantall both came away with medals on Sunday following successful national championship campaigns in Brisbane.
Brown, 18, won gold for Victoria's wheelchair basketball side in the under 23 Kevin Coombs Cup while Rantall came home with silver for Victoria Country's under 18 side at nationals.
The win was the second time Brown has won gold at the tournament, with the teenager first competing the event in 2017 as a 12-year-old. This time around the rising star dominated all facets of the competition averaging 29.16 points, 16.5 rebounds and seven assists per game across six matches.
He saved one of his best performances for last, starring in the grand final win over Western Australia with 38 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists as the Vics prevailed 72-61.
Rantall's side fell short at the final hurdle, losing to Vic Metro in the decider 90-51.
The 16-year-old, mixing his time between a wing and a guard role, averaged 6.38 points per game across eight matches leading into the final.
It was the Rantall's first time representing Vic Country at the national championships after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2021 under 16 tournament he was due to compete in.
He said he the experience exceeded expectations.
"It was all I'd hoped (for) and more, it was a pretty cool experience," he said.
"I was very happy. I knew we had a strong team coming into it and the gold medal game was obviously our goal and to make the gold medal game was pretty special but then to verse another Victorian team was just pretty cool."
After losing to Queensland South by 10 points in the group stage, Vic Country were able to reverse the result in the semi-final triumphing by three points. Rantall described the win as a big moment for him personally.
"We bounced back and beat Queensland South which was the team that was thought to be unbeatable," he said. "(It's) probably the best win I've had ever which was pretty good."
Rantall will now turn his attention to playing football with South Warrnambool in the Hampden league's junior competitions.
He plans to start training with the men's Seahawks side which is five matches into its Big V division one campaign, with four wins on the board.
Rantall hasn't been able to play with the side this season due to other commitments and understands he may not feature as the side has already been established after five games.
"Even if it's just training it'd be good to learn off them again," he said.
