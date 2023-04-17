The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball

Warrnambool basketballers Jaylen Brown and Wil Rantall win medals at national championships

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 17 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Jaylen Brown and Wil Rantall pose with their medals. Picture supplied
Warrnambool's Jaylen Brown and Wil Rantall pose with their medals. Picture supplied

Warrnambool youngsters Jaylen Brown and Wil Rantall both came away with medals on Sunday following successful national championship campaigns in Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.