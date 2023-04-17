A new event has come to Gateway Plaza for the week, with visitors given the opportunity to interact with a variety of Australian animals.
Animal sanctuary Wicked Wildlife is showcasing some of its animals from 11am to 2pm until Friday.
The Dunkeld-based business is "basically a mobile zoo", visiting venues across regional Victoria.
Presenter Nick Petropoulos said the event was appropriate for all ages.
"We do everything from kindergartens to nursing homes," he said.
"Grandma and grandpa can bring the kids and they're all going to have fun."
Mr Petropoulos said Wicked Wildlife had a diverse group on animals on display.
"We've got a crocodile, some lizards, some non-venomous snakes, and a sugar glider," he said.
"It teaches people about Australian wildlife and gives them hands-on interaction."
The event is on next to Suzanne Grae in Gateway Plaza, Warrnambool.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
