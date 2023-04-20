Warrnambool police is ramping up its patrols around Cannon Hill and other "hooning" areas over the coming months.
It comes after south Warrnambool resident Luke Hand caught hooning activity on camera along Merri Street near Cannon Hill on April 13.
Mr Hand said he often heard revving and noise from his south Warrnambool home.
"I hear similar (sounds) most nights," he told The Standard.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Jason Barker said Mr Hand told police he had seen and heard hooning vehicles at Cannon Hill and along the Pertobe Road and Stanley Street areas.
"As a result we've tasked our unit with additional patrols along that area to ensure people are driving to the road rules and that hooning activity - things like excessive revving while stationary and noise - is dealt with appropriately, " Sergeant Barker said.
"We'll be doing that for the next couple of months. "
Sergeant Barker said hoon activity included burnouts or speeding.
He said motorists could have their vehicle impounded if they were detected speeding, or given infringement notices for defections that deemed their vehicle unroadworthy.
He said while hooning at the Jetty Flat oval and on Price Street, which The Standard reported on in November, had decreased, those areas would be included in the patrols.
"The complaints have lessened in that area," Sergeant Barker said.
He urged anyone who observed hoon activity to call Triple-0.
"If anyone has dashcam footage or videos of erratic behaviour hand it in to Crime Stoppers or call Warrnambool police," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
