Volunteers are needed to help preserve the region's rich war history for future generations.
The Warrnambool RSL sub branch is calling for volunteers interested in history to help research, document and archive its memorabilia collection.
Volunteer co-ordinator Tonia McMahon said it needed more helpers in a range of roles across the organisation.
Miss McMahon said like many other south-west groups that relied on volunteers, they'd noticed a "massive drop off" in helpers since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're an ageing population," she said.
"A lot of our volunteers are mature individuals. We need more of the younger people to come on board.
"The pandemic has played a big role in it. That kicked everyone I think."
Volunteers have been busily packing, distributing and selling badges as part of the annual Anzac Appeal.
"Anzac isn't just about selling the badges," she said.
"It's the actual day and all the preparations that go into that. This time of year and the (November) Poppy Appeal are always very busy.
"We have a lot of the regulars but we'd love to have youngsters on board as volunteers. We have a few on the Friday night raffles and a couple who help their parents sell badges which has been really good."
Miss McMahon said they had plans to visit schools this year in a bid to encourage younger volunteers to join.
Other available positions include veteran hospital and home visits, driver roles, fundraising and raffle ticket sales, administration and memorabilia collections roles, gardening and maintenance.
Miss McMahon said it was important to document the history so it could be retained.
"We oversee the whole memorabilia collection and we're developing processes so we know where it is in the building, looking at the history and cataloguing them on the Victoria Museum website which is a really big job," she said.
For a volunteer application form, contact the Warrnambool RSL.
