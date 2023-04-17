Inside Racing with Tim Auld: Emotions run high for family team after win

VETERAN Camperdown trainer Denis Daffy and his granddaughter Harriet Place were overcome with emotion following the win of Port Louis which gave them their first winner as joint trainers at Terang on Sunday.
The training combination only began in December last year after Daffy had trained in his own right for more than 50 years. Port Louis, who was ridden by Craig Newitt on Sunday is the only horse they have in work defeated Fortunate Kiss to win the $40,000 restricted race.
Daffy said Sunday's win ranks as a training highlight in his long career.
"I'm just so proud to have trained our first winner together," the respected trainer said. "It's a big thrill. It's wonderful to have Harriet there supporting me. She's a hard worker and having Harriet there means our family tradition of training horses can continue for years to come.
"We've been very fortunate to have taken over the training of Port Louis. He was formerly trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace and they have been very helpful informing us of the quirks of Port Louis. I've also got to give a lot of credit to Craig Newitt. It was a ten-out-of-ten ride."
Port Louis has won two of his 18 starts.
Daffy and Place are thinking of nominating Port Louis for the Wangoom Handicap which will be run at Warrnambool on May 3.
Top Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has his fingers crossed Hurry Cane may force his way into the field for this year's Grand Annual Steeplechase on the back of an impressive restricted steeplechase victory at Pakenham on Sunday.
The New Zealand bred galloper defeated Epizeel to take out the $50,000 'chase over 3200 metres.
"We've only had Hurry Cane in our stable for a short time," Wilde said. "Hurry Cane's owners send him over to see if we could get him into the field for the Grand Annual. I thought his first run in a hurdle at Hamilton a couple of weeks ago was alright. We went into Sunday's race with a bit more confidence because he loves wet tracks and it was his first steeplechase start in Australia. I'm confident there's a lot of improvement in him going forward. I'm just hoping his rating will improve following his win on Sunday and that will get him a start in the Grand Annual."
Wilde is no stranger to success in the Grand Annual. He trained Gold Medals to win the big feature in 2018 and 2021.
Epizeel could be a light-weight chance in the Grand Annual Steeplechase to be run at Warrnambool on May 4, according to Ballarat trainer Declan Maher. Epizeel ran second behind Hurry Cane in a restricted 'chase at Pakenham on Sunday. His two prior runs over hurdles resulted in a win and a second placing at Terang and Hamilton.
"It was an encouraging run by Epizeel on Sunday," Maher said. "I thought he went to the line strongly. We're trying to get him into the Annual field. I think he would be a good light-weight hope if he gets into the final field."
Epizeel ran third in the Jericho Cup on the flat over 4652 metres at Warrnambool in November last year.
Astute Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith is weighing up the options for his lightly raced galloper Bold Bourbon after the four-year-old won a restricted race at Terang on Sunday. The win is Bold Bourbon's third from twelve starts.
"I'm going to have a look and see if there's a suitable race at the Warrnambool May Carnival for him," Smith said. "We've taken our time with him. I've got a bit of an opinion of Bold Bourbon. He handles all types of going which is a real bonus for a horse going into winter."
Smith was forced to scratch his two Terang Cup runners Mystery Island and Feuermond because of Sunday's heavy track.
The novice hurdle at Warrnambool on May 4 is on the cards for Ballarat trained jumper Furioso after he won a maiden hurdle at Pakenham on Sunday. Furioso with Irish jumps jockey Willie McCarthy in the saddle defeated Fiorente Lass to win Sunday's first division of the maiden hurdle over 3200 metres.
Trainer Henry Dwyer said Furioso had improved with the benefit of having a couple of starts in jumping races last year.
"Furioso has made good improvement from last year," Dwyer said. "Today was only his third jumps start. He loves wet tracks and with a bit more experience I think he'll develop into a handy steeplechaser. We'll go to Warrnambool with him for his next start in the novice hurdle. It'll be a good test for him but he should be competitive especially if we strike a heavy track."
Furioso's prizemoney jumped to more then $80,000 with his maiden hurdle victory.
Taltented jockey Jack Hill will be on the sidelines for eight meetings after pleading guilty to a whip infringement following his ride on Wanda's Outlaw at Werribee on Saturday. Stewards found Hill used his whip on eight occasions prior to the 100 metre mark which is three more then permitted. Hill's suspension begins at midnight on April 24 and ends midnight April 30. He was also fined $300 for the infringement.
More than 190 yearlings will be sold at the 2023 Inglis Gold Yearling Sale at Oaklands Junction on May 14. With the average price being under $20,000 the sale has developed into a value for money prospective for buyers.
