Inside Racing: Emotions run high for family team after win

By Tim Auld
Updated April 19 2023 - 9:31am, first published April 17 2023 - 12:45pm
Harriet Place and grandfather Denis Daffy scored their first win as trainers together at the Terang Cup. File picture
VETERAN Camperdown trainer Denis Daffy and his granddaughter Harriet Place were overcome with emotion following the win of Port Louis which gave them their first winner as joint trainers at Terang on Sunday.

