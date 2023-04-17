Inside Racing: Emotions run high for family team after win

"We've only had Hurry Cane in our stable for a short time," Wilde said. "Hurry Cane's owners send him over to see if we could get him into the field for the Grand Annual. I thought his first run in a hurdle at Hamilton a couple of weeks ago was alright. We went into Sunday's race with a bit more confidence because he loves wet tracks and it was his first steeplechase start in Australia. I'm confident there's a lot of improvement in him going forward. I'm just hoping his rating will improve following his win on Sunday and that will get him a start in the Grand Annual."