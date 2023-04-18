The Standard
South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital hit by IT outage

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated April 18 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:30am
South West Healthcare experienced IT and in-bound phone issues on Sunday, April 16, which lasted for several hours. Staff had to revert to working manually.
Patients at Warrnambool Base Hospital experienced longer wait times at the emergency department on Sunday when the health service was hit by an IT outage.

