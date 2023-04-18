Patients at Warrnambool Base Hospital experienced longer wait times at the emergency department on Sunday when the health service was hit by an IT outage.
The outage impacted in-bound phone calls, lasting for nine hours from 3am on April 16 to noon.
An anonymous source told The Standard they believed it was similar to a cyber attack that hit the health service in 2019 but it was confirmed it was not deemed a cyber security breach and patient data was kept safe and secure.
Once the issue was detected, staff were instructed to revert to manual operations and communications for some tasks, which included patient notes being written down and landlines were diverted to mobile phones.
This resulted in "longer than normal" wait times at the ED because staff on all wards were required to process patients manually.
The medical equipment, theatre, linen and supply, primary and community services, South West Medical Centre, pathology and radiology were not affected.
A South West Healthcare spokeswoman said the hospital kept in contact with its regional partner, South West Alliance Rural Health, throughout the outage to remedy the situation.
"We'd like to apologise to anyone in the community who experienced a longer wait time for care during this period of time, and thank our staff for being flexible and adaptable during this time," the spokeswoman said.
"They did an incredible amount of work."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
