Kolora-Noorat mentor Nick Bourke has heaped praise on the club's exciting crop of youngsters, in particular young gun Fred Beasley who starred in the round two win against South Rovers on Saturday.
The Power coach said Beasley, who starred in the 55-point Warrnambool and District league win in tough conditions with three goals and was one of the best in the opening round loss to Merrivale, had plenty of exciting attributes.
"He was excellent. Fred's still a kid so we don't want to place too many expectations on him," he said.
"We want him to just go out there and enjoy his footy, but we're certainly excited about him.
"At times he looked like he was playing with a dry footy to be honest and got on the end of a few which was great. His gut running and clean skills are really impressive for someone his age."
Bourke said his side wanted to make a statement early in the clash against the Lions, eventually kicking six unanswered goals to set the win up.
"Our first quarter we wanted to put an emphasis on that and we came out and to the boys' credit they did everything asked of them and set the win up," he said.
"It was our defence which set it up which was pleasing and made it easier to score from that.
"Our midfielders were exceptional so I felt like our boys worked really hard in testing conditions and gave our forwards plenty of opportunities."
He added Henry Kenna would likely miss this Saturday's clash on the road against Dennington after sustaining concussion in a bump of heads with teammate Sam Uwland late in the match and would likely regain trio Luke Tebble, Scott Judd and Justin Wallace who missed due to a wedding.
Bourke said he expected the Dogs to be fired up for the clash.
"They compete really hard. I played them a few times last year and one thing about them is they never give up," he said.
"They've picked up a few numbers over the off-season which is really good for them so I'm expecting a real battle from start to finish."
