Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys coach David Loader has described AFL draft prospect Luamon Lual's performance against Dandenong Stingrays on Sunday as "absolutely incredible".
The Rebels mentor said AFL recruiters should be, if they aren't already, firmly watching the South Warrnambool defender-winger after his eye-catching performance in the 15.6 (96) to 9.8 (62) loss.
Lual collected 16 disposals in his trademark role across half-back
"He was simply brilliant, clearly in the best two on the ground for mine," Loader said of the Emmanuel College student, who captained the Rebels on Sunday.
"He was able to beat his man, he played on good players and then set the game up behind the footy. He did everything, which is really impressive.
"Usually players have such a good defensive game or offensive game, it's a bit rare you have someone who excels in both.
"He's almost a complete package. He's improving week after week. He's got such draftable attributes.
"I'd imagine a lot of people across Australia know how good this kid is, if they don't, they'll find out."
Loader said the three debutantes from the Hampden league, Reggie Mast, Jack Jennings and Ben McGlade all provided some spark.
"Those three got in a got a run, Reggie was probably the best of the lot," he said.
"He played solid and obviously still has more learning to do, while Benny had some moments and as for Jack it was a great learning experience for him.
"They'll be better off for it."
Cobden prospect Rhys Unwin was named in the best, collecting 18 disposals in the loss while Koroit's Connor Byrne was lively with six tackles.
The Rebels mentor said he was proud of the depleted group's endeavour despite going down by six goals.
"I thought we did pretty good which is a bit strange. We made eight changes and having 15, 16 unavailable, I thought we were brave," he said.
"Seven played their first games. To be within 10 in the last quarter we did unbelievably well considering the position we were in as a side coming in to it.
"Our new players have one under their belt and hopefully they're a bit more educated."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.