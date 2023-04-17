The Standard
Warrnambool drug dealer who stole police radio jailed for six months

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:30pm
Drug dealer who stole police radio jailed for six months

A Warrnambool drug dealer who stole a police radio worth $6500 has been jailed for six months.

