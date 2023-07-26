The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Warrnambool drug dealer who stole police radio has sentence halved

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 27 2023 - 8:21am, first published 7:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police radio stolen by Shardey Harrison was handed back to police. This is a file image.
A police radio stolen by Shardey Harrison was handed back to police. This is a file image.

UPDATE, Thursday, 7.40am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.