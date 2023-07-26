UPDATE, Thursday, 7.40am:
A Warrnambool drug dealer who stole a police radio worth $6500 has had her jail sentence slashed on appeal.
Shardey Harrison, 28, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, April 17, to drug, weapon and dishonesty-related offences. She was jailed for six months.
On Wednesday July 26, Harrison successfully appealed against the severity of the jail sentence in the Warrnambool County Court.
Judge John Smallwood said Harrison had served more than half the sentence and reduced the jail term to the 103 days that Harrison had served.
He said according to written submissions Harris now had support organised, including accommodation in Warrnambool.
The judge said he had dealt with Harrison years ago.
Judge Smallwood has regularly presided over courts in Gippsland and he said Harrison was the first person in her family that he could recall successfully serving a period of parole.
"I've sentenced half of the rest of the family," the judge told Harrison.
"You look pretty well, stay well. The 103 days will be declared as served.
"Make sure someone picks you up, don't go wandering," the judge said after being told Harrison's mother was on the way from Portland to the Warrnambool court complex.
The charges related to a number of incidents dating back to December last year.
The court heard police intercepted Harrison on two occasions driving in Warrnambool's Lachlan Street, an area known for drug trafficking.
In December she was found in possession of a small hunting knife and box cutter.
Then in January police located quantities of GHB, a silver folding knife and a single yellow prescription pill.
That led to a police raid at her house in February, which uncovered another vial of GHB, methamphetamine, multiple sets of digital scales and five knuckle dusters.
She was arrested and transported to the city police station where she admitted to selling drugs to fund her own addiction.
Harrison was charged with drug trafficking and released on bail.
Then on April 6, the woman called 000 asking for police attendance at her home.
Upon their arrival, police located drug paraphernalia, including an ice pipe and syringes, as well as a quantity of GHB.
The court heard when leaving the scene, a police member left behind a portable police radio worth $6500.
When he returned to the property, the whereabouts of the radio was denied and the item was not recovered.
The court heard a further raid at Harrison's on April 14 uncovered a small quantity of the drug ice.
While at the property a family member of the offender handed members the police radio.
On Monday, Harrison's lawyer told the court her client was suffering mental illness and battling a drug addiction.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said drug trafficking was a serious concern, particularly in regional areas, and the theft of the police radio was "very, very silly and avoidable behaviour".
Harrison was jailed for six months.
Call Lifeline 13 11 14.
