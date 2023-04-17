A Warrnambool cafe owner has been buying frozen potato chips since the start of the year to ensure he has enough for the May Racing Carnival, where his team of 30 staff will cater for thousands of hungry punters.
When a potato shortage made it difficult for hospitality venues to source chips, Phoenix Cafe Bar and Catering owner Mark Mitchell began ordering extra.
The popular carnival begins on May 2 and more than 30,000 people are expected to attend across the three days.
"I've been ordering chips since the start of the year and putting them in the freezer so I know I've got enough," Mr Mitchell said.
"I've got about 100 to 150 kilos of chips per day. We were doing 100 kilos of chips a day last year, easily, and we ran out every day."
He will close the Koroit Street cafe, with the Phoenix team and extra casual staff to be employed to cater on course and feed racegoers seated in the Matilda Room.
They'll prepare a four-course meal for 220 people on Tuesday, 250 punters on Wednesday and 300 racegoers on Thursday, which he said was up 10 to 20 per cent on last year's numbers.
The team will also cater for about 500 walk-up patrons at a separate takeaway cafe in the same area and the Corrigan Cafe downstairs.
Punters will devour around 100 kilos of eye fillet beef, 100 kilos of chicken, 1200 pies, pasties and sausage rolls and 1000 rounds of sandwiches at the two sites.
"This year's meant to be bigger," he said. "I've spoken to a couple of guys up there and they've sold 20 per cent more tickets than last year."
Phoenix needs about 10 extra casual staff on all three days of the carnival to be part of its 30-member catering team. For information call in to the cafe, phone or email pcbwarrnambool@yahoo.com
