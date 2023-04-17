The Standard
A football club life member decided to sit in his spot of 35 years despite grandstand ban

By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 17 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:30am
Panmure life member John Bant was unhappy he was asked not to sit in the grandstand where he's watched the footy for the past 35 years. "It's a bit soft," he said.
Moves are expected to be made to enforce a ban on the use of Panmure Recreation Reserve's old grandstand after a verbal confrontation on Saturday.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

