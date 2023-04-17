UPDATE, Monday, 1.25pm:
Following the floods in November last year, an inspectors report was completed by Moyne Shire on the grandstand at the Panmure Recreation Reserve.
Due to the flood damage, that report strongly recommended the grandstand, walkway and staircase be closed to the public and removed.
It was recommended a new grandstand, walkway and staircase be built.
The Panmure Recreation Reserve is managed by the volunteer committee of management.
The committee erected safety signage and safety fencing around the grandstand for public safety and alerted the Panmure Football Netball Club of the safety measures in place.
The committee is in the process of applying for Flood Recovery Funding to remove and replace the structure.
A DEECA spokesperson said: "Following the 2022 floods, an inspectors report determined that the grandstand, stairs and walkway at the Panmure Recreation Reserve pose a significant risk to public safety due to the damage caused, and required closing and removal.
"We are currently supporting the volunteer committee of management to access Flood Recovery Funding to replace the grandstand, walkway and stairs.
"We understand the importance of the Panmure Recreation Reserve and its facilities to the community, and appreciate their patience."
At 1.18pm:
Panmure Football Netball Club president Phillip Mahony said the club was working through a process of trying to get the grandstand to meet the current building code.
"Like everything, most building 10 years old don't meet code. We had a security fence up," he said.
"A piece of the security fence was removed and people gained entry. We did what we could but the piece of the security fence that went missing couldn't be found."
Mr Mahony said the seating didn't meet the current standard, but it was hoped that could be rectified.
"We want our grandstand back and hopefully that will happen before the end of the footy season," he said.
Earlier: Moves are expected to be made to enforce a ban on the use of Panmure Recreation Reserve's old grandstand after a verbal confrontation on Saturday.
It's understood during rain on Saturday just before 2.30pm, Panmure life member John Bant took shelter in the old grandstand at the start of the senior game against Allansford.
It's understood Panmure Football Netball Club committee members, including club president Phillip Mahony, and Warrnambool District Football Netball League president Kylie Murphy, asked Mr Bant and other people who joined him in the grandstand to leave.
Those requests sparked a loud conversation from Mr Bant towards Mrs Murphy which was audible on the opposite side of the ground.
Mrs Murphy declined to comment when contacted on Monday, but it's understood she is considering a number of actions, which may include a please explain letter being sent to the Panmure Football Netball Club.
Moyne Shire Council officials previously inspected the structure and recommended access to the public be banned.
The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, the relevant authority which sits over the Panmure Recreation Reserve committee, accepted the recommendation and there has been a ban on using the grandstand.
A barricade was put in place.
Mr Bant said the grandstand structure was bought from the old Terang saleyards and then reconfigured for use at Panmure about 35 years ago.
"It's a shame what the Moyne Shire has done. It's been there for 35 years and there's nothing wrong with it," he said.
"I'm told the steps are now considered to be too far apart.
"It's really the only spot to watch the footy from at Panmure, especially on a wet day.
"I was in the car for a while but I couldn't see. I decided to go and sit in what has been my spot for 35 years."
Mr Bant said he was not sure official approval was ever granted for the grandstand.
"I'm not sure if it was ever approved when it was put there," he said.
"I'm told the hierarchy (club) might pull the seating out this week. There should be a sign there saying you enter at your own risk.
"It's all about someone being hurt, insurance and people being scared of being sued.
"It's a bit soft."
Mr Bant said he was annoyed the Moyne Shire building inspectors had made a decision without community members being able to provide input.
"That's made it very hard for everyone else. What about a compromise of some sort?" he said.
"Kylie came and told me I couldn't sit there. I just explained it had nothing to do with her.
"I've got a bad back and knee. I can't stand up.
"I love watching the footy. I don't go to the footy to drink beer or talk to people. I go to watch the footy."
Panmure president Phillip Mahony, the Moyne Shire and the department of EECA have all been contacted for comment.
Mr Bant joined the Bulldogs as an 11-year-old and played football for the club until the age of 40.
In the club's 1979 premiership year he kicked 132 goals, he played 400 games and also coached multiple clubs in the league.
