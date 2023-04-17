South-west GPs booked out for weeks, not taking on new patients

Bulk billing options at medical clinics for south-west residents are extremely limited, a new report has revealed.
Cleanbill's Health of the Nation report reveals only 24 per cent of clinics in the Wannon electorate offer bulk-billing.
It also found the average cost for a standard appointment was $81.09 - with patients paying an average of $41.24 in out of pocket costs.
Across Victoria 34.6 per cent of clinics offer bulk billing, while the national rate is 25.1 per cent.
The Standard contacted a number of clinics in Warrnambool.
Only two confirmed they offered bulk billing and one of these clinics wasn't taking on new patients until May.
The cost of a standard consultation ranged from $74 to $85.
Two clinics said they were not taking on new patients, one stated there would be a six to eight week wait for new patients, while another revealed they had 300 people on a waiting list for new clients.
The report authors said the low rate of clinics that offered bulk billing was "deeply concerning".
"Just over one in every three Australian GP clinics offer bulk billing to adults through Medicare in 2023," the report states.
"Bulk billing rates only exceed 30 per cent in New South Wales and Victoria, and, in certain electorates across the country, bulk billing as a practice has simply ceased to exist.
"At the almost 65 per cent of clinics that do not offer bulk billing to adults, patients now face average out-of-pocket costs in excess of $40.
"This is paid on top of the $39.75 Medicare rebate already provided for a standard, 15-minute consultation.
"In these circumstances, it's easy to see why hundreds of thousands of Australians per year delay or forego care with a GP in their community because of concerns surrounding cost.
"These Australians almost inevitably end up in public hospitals.
"This should not be happening."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
