South West Coast MP Roma Britnell is in two minds about lowering the age Victorians can obtain a driver's licence.
Ms Britnell knows it can be difficult for parents who need to drive their teenage children to work and back every day.
But she also has reservations about lowering the legal age due to the dire state of south-west roads.
"The question needs to be raised," Ms Britnell said.
"In every other state, the legal age is lower than Victoria.
"I am asking the community their views as I think it's something community members have been talking about for some time."
Ms Britnell said she believed lowering the age would make it easier for young people to travel to and from work.
She also believes it makes sense for young people to get experience behind the wheel prior to being able to legally drink alcohol.
But Ms Britnell is concerned about inexperienced drivers travelling on south-west roads.
"I'm concerned about young people driving on our roads, which are appalling," she said.
"If our roads were better I think I would feel more comfortable about it, but I want to know what the community thinks."
Ms Britnell said she would continue to lobby the state government for funding to fix south-west roads.
But she's worried her pleas will continue to fall on deaf ears.
"Our roads couldn't be worse - they're not getting better," Ms Britnell said.
A petition has been submitted to parliament calling for the state's legal driving age to be lowered.
"Lowering the driving age to 17 in Victoria will encourage more young people to seek employment and education opportunities with greater accessibility when it comes to transport, particularly for young people living in regional Victoria with limited to no access to public transport," it states.
The petition states people would still need to complete at least 120 hours of supervised driving before being able to obtain a licence.
The Liberal Party promised to lower the legal driving age in the lead up to the last state election.
Matt Guy, who was party leader at the time, said the plan would get more young people in work.
"We trust young Victorians to make the right decisions on the road," Mr Guy said.
"This simple, common-sense change will mean Victorians are no longer at a disadvantage to other states, and bring us in line with the rest of the country."
Drivers would continue to follow certain safety restrictions during the probationary period, Mr Guy said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
