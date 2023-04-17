It's been a long time in the making but after two years of trying to track down former classmates, the Warrnambool Christian Brothers College 60-year reunion is just weeks away.
More than 50 former students as well as partners and past teachers will gather to share stories and reminisce at the CBC reunion in Warrnambool on Sunday, April 30.
One past student will travel from the United Kingdom, and guests from Queensland, New South Wales, Tasmania, Western Australia and across Victoria will also attend.
Their former teachers, religious brothers Chappel, Gibbons and Clery, now aged their 90s, will return to the south-west, with Brother Clery travelling from WA to attend the celebrations.
Warrnambool's Yani Marris, one of six former students organising the event, said it had been difficult to "track everyone down".
Mr Marris said the reunion was based on the year 1963 but because of some mixing of classes the group also included students who began grade three classes in 1953 and 1954.
"There was only eight of us in 1963 in matriculation but what we've done is we've gone back to all the kids who would have been in matric if they had have kept going to school," he said.
"In those days people left and got jobs. It's not like today where they all go to uni - that didn't happen then."
Former student and reunion co-organiser Michael Crowe said he had good memories of his time.
"I was into sport and they had a pretty big emphasis on sport so I certainly enjoyed that," Mr Crowe said.
The organisers were pleased they'd been able to identify and contact most of their classmates using a handful of photos and some class lists from the time.
"The detective work that's gone into it has been scattered far and wide," Mr Crowe said.
"It's been amazing."
The reunion will include a Sunday morning mass and school tour, followed by a lunch.
To attend, contact the college on 5560 0888.
