Koroit has its fingers crossed for government funding in the upcoming state budget

Aaron Smith
Updated April 18 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
Koroit and District Progress Association members Renee Lane and Hugh Blemings hold the Koroit township renewal project plan. Picture by Sean McKenna
The Koroit community has its fingers crossed the upcoming state budget will include funding for its streetscape renewal plan.

