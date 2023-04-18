The Koroit community has its fingers crossed the upcoming state budget will include funding for its streetscape renewal plan.
Koroit and District Progress Association (KDPA) president Renee Lane said it had been working on the project with the Moyne Shire for a number of years.
"Council have really been behind it and know the importance of the revamp and what it would mean to Koroit," Ms Lane told The Standard.
"We'd really love to see the state government pick up and financially support the project."
The plan details extensive alterations to Commercial Road and surrounding areas.
"It would mean that all of the footpaths along the main street and other sections would be replaced with bluestone, making them a lot safer and better wearing," Ms Lane said.
"It would also involve putting the power lines underground so they're not all crossing over the road."
Ms Lane said this would make the town look much tidier and also mean truck drivers wouldn't have to worry about height clearance.
"There's a lot of money that needs to go into getting the power lines underground because you're also talking about reconnecting all of the homes and businesses too," Ms Lane said.
"It does sound expensive but when you break it down, there is a lot involved."
Funding for the Koroit Streetscape Project was not a campaign promise of the Labor government during last year's state election.
Ms Lane said the KDPA wanted the revamp to be funded jointly by the community, the Moyne Shire Council and the state government.
The group has been raising funds in Koroit to go towards the streetscape plan.
"We're working hard behind the scenes with community financial contributions," Ms Lane said.
"The $10 million project is the wish list that's got everything in it that we would love to get done.
"So if the state or federal governments don't get behind it then we'll have to cut back on a few things. Council's picked it up as one of their main advocacy projects they've been pushing."
Ms Lane said Koroit had been in desperate need of a facelift for years.
"Not just to make it look prettier but to improve the safety of the footpaths that are in disrepair," she said.
"We're hopeful that it will come in with the budget, both the community and council see the need so we just hope the state government can too.
"Until then, we'll just have to wait and see and keep moving forward with what we can work with."
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
