Wanted Warrnambool man admits dishonesty offending

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard, and Andrew Thomson
Updated April 17 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 7:31am
Wanted man bought thousands of dollars of cigarettes, alcohol with stolen card
A wanted Warrnambool man who bought thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes and alcohol with a stolen credit card was arrested by police after a public plea for help.

